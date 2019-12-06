The Debate
Sourav Ganguly Unofficially Plays Down Australia's Idea Of 2 Day-Night Tests In 2020

Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly shrugged off Cricket Australia's proposal of India playing 2 Day-Night Test matches. India is scheduled to tour Australia for 4 Tests in 2020-21.

Updated On:
Sourav Ganguly

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings recently revealed that the Australians will be offering the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for hosting India in 2 Day-Night Test matches in the future. Indian cricket team are scheduled to tour Australia in 2020-21 for a 4-match Test series. The series will also be a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Sourav Ganguly not open to 2 Day-Night Tests

While speaking at a media event in Kolkata, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked to give his take on Earl Eddings' comments. Ganguly responded that nothing is assured at the moment because BCCI has not officially heard anything from CA. The President also added that two Day-Night Tests out of a four-match series would be a bit too much and the board will have to assess it accordingly upon their official meeting with CA.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Sourav Ganguly recently pulled all strings to stage a historic Pink-Ball Test match between India and Bangladesh at his hometown in Kolkata. The match turned out to be an instant success among cricket fans as the Eden Gardens saw packed houses throughout the game. Because of India's recent success with the pink ball, Sourav Ganguly was of the opinion that matches against major teams like Australia and England will generate even more enthusiasm among crowds. Ganguly's decision is also likely to be influenced by Indian captain Virat Kohli's take on the proposal.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ind vs WI 2019

Meanwhile, India will continue their international home season by hosting West Indies in a limited-overs series. West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The tour will kick-off with the opening T20I on December 6, which will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and 11. The T20Is will then be followed by the ODI series from December 15 onwards.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
