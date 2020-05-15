Prithvi Shaw Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father And Role Model Pankaj On His Birthday

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is regarded as one of the finest talents of his age. The Delhi Capitals star has been likened to batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Shaw's career has picked up since the 2018 U-19 World Cup win. Shaw has already made his ODI and Test debuts for India and is potentially earmarked as the star for the future.

A major part of Prithvi Shaw’s cricketing career has been his father Pankaj Shaw. The youngster recently posted a heartfelt tribute to his father and role model Pankaj on his birthday.

Prithvi Shaw father: Delhi Capitals star pays ardent tribute to father on his birthday

Delhi Capitals star Prithvi Shaw has posted an adorable picture on Instagram on Friday to wish his father Pankaj on his special day. The 20-year-old thanked him for supporting and understanding him and called his father a 'great inspiration'. The father-son duo has been well documented and their only aim is to make Prithvi Shaw succeeded in cricket. It is believed that Prithvi Shaw's father used to wake before sunrise to prepare food for the youngster before the duo travelled from a local train from Mumbai's Virar to Bandra, where Shaw used to practice and hone his skills.

Prithvi Shaw's father also learned to bowl to help his son practice in the nets and work towards achieving their collective dream. Pankaj Shaw sold off his business to look after Prithvi and his cricketing career and the Delhi Capitals star hasn't turned his back on his father's sacrifices. The youngster came into the limelight after setting the highest score by any batsman in any organised form of cricket since 1901, scoring 546 in the Harris Shield before Pranav Dhanawade broke the record.

Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut against the West Indies and became the youngest batsman to score a Test century on debut for India in late 2018. The Mumbai batsman was the captain of the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning squad and was subsequently snapped up by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL auction for ₹1.2 crores.

