Harbhajan Singh Makes Fun Of Shikhar Dhawan's Forgetfulness With Comic Video: Watch

Team India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have often shown their affection towards each other by commenting over each other;s social media posts. Recently, Harbhajan Singh had even given a new nickname to Shikhar Dhawan over his quarantine look. In the picture, the' Gabbar' of Team India is posing with a muffler tied around his head like a turban. Harbhajan Singh called Dhawan "Babbu" after looking at the image.

India lockdown: Harbhajan Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan

On Thursday, Harbhajan Singh showed his humourous side by posting a video on his Instagram handle and also taking a jibe at Shikhar Dhawan. While writing a caption for the video, Harbhajan wrote that the video reminded him of Shikhar Dhawan and asked him to tag his friend who is like that.

In the short video, a mother can be seen going out of the door to throw the garbage. The woman has a garbage bag on one hand while holding her baby in the other. A few moments later, when she comes back she still has garbage bag in her hand but the child is missing. It takes her a while to realize what she has done when she dumps the bag on the door and makes a run for the kid.

The Delhi opener's absent-mindedness is something many of his teammates apart from Harbhajan have testifed to and often make fun of, such as Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan, after liking the post, responded to Harbhajan Singh by saying that Aesha (Shikhar Dhawan's wife) will make his condition miserable for that. Harbhajan commented with a laughing emoji on Shikhar Dhawan’s comment. Incidentally, it was Harbhajan himself who had played 'Cupid' in making Aesha and Shikhar meet each other for the first time.

Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan IPL careers

Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan both have had an outstanding IPL career so far. Harbhajan Singh has been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and continues to play in the tournament with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Harbhajan Singh has featured 160 IPL games, picking up 150 wickets. He has also won IPL titles with CSK as well as Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan had a stellar debut season with the Delhi Capitals in 2019, scoring 521 runs at a strike-rate of 135.67 including five half-centuries. Before DC last year, Dhawan plied his trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad with whom he spent eight years and also won an IPL title in 2016. He has played 159 matches till date and scored 4579 runs at a strike rate of 124.80

