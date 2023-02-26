Sourav Ganguly Picks 5 Players Who He Thinks Will Perform Well In IPL 2023; Check List

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly named five players who could exceed expectations in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson couldn't find a place on his list. Ganguly has taken up a new assignment as he has donned the role of Delhi Capitals' director of cricket pretty recently.

Sourav Ganguly picked up five players who will perform well in IPL

The former Indian captain picked up Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umran Malik to be the next stars in the next season. He later added Shubman Gill to his watchlist. The upcoming IPL season will kickstart on 31st March with defending champions Gujarat Titans set to lock horns with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Except for Prithvi Shaw and Umran Malik, none of the aforementioned players performed well. Gaikwad who won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season had a pretty average campaign with the bat last time while Mumbai Indians' most expensive buy Ishan also failed to live up to the hype.

In an interaction with Star Sports, Ganguly did mention the name of Suryakumar Yadav but insisted the player doesn't fall in the youngster bracket. "The best in the business is Suryakumar Yadav. Obviously, you don't consider him a youngster anymore, but having said that, among the young players, Prithvi Shaw has a lot of talent in the T20 format, and I think Rishabh Pant. He is only 23 (25). He has got the world at his feet; Rishabh Pant is the No. 2. I would keep a look at Ruturaj Gaikwad, how he keeps playing. I think these are the three batsmen. Umran Malik is one who will probably, if he stays fit, will continue to keep the fans interested in the game because of his genuine pace."

Former Spinner Harbhajan Singh who was also present on the occasion reminded him of Shubman Gill. Sourav went on to add, "Yes exactly, that's the name which slipped my mind. But I think my fifth player would be Shubman Gill. So, it's Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Surya probably heads the list, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill."