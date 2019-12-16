The Debate
Sourav Ganguly Remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag In Recent Trip To London

Cricket News

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is currently on a trip to United Kingdom for a meeting with England and Wales Cricket Board officials

Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is currently in the United Kingdom for a meeting with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials. While in the city, Sourav Ganguly took a trip down memory lane by visiting various parts of London. He also took to Instagram and posted several pictures of his visit to the country.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Sourav Ganguly remembers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag 

In the pictures posted by the BCCI President on Instagram, Sourav Ganguly also tagged his former Team India teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh. Check out his pictures from the trip down below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

During his stay, Sourav Ganguly also visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground where India won the Natwest 2002 tri-series final under his captaincy. The 47-year old also made his Test debut on the same ground where he registered his maiden century. In many interviews in the past, Ganguly admitted that London is his favourite city not just for cricketing memories, but also to holiday every year.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019. In one of his earliest assignments, Ganguly pulled all strings to organise a historic Pink-Ball Test match between India and Bangladesh. The match was the first-ever Day-Night Test to be conducted in the country and it turned out to be a massive success across the country.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

