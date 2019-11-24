Virat Kohli Concurs On Man-of-the-Match Award; Says 'wanted It To Go To A Bowler'

Virat Kohli managed to rediscover his rhythm with the bat in the game's longest format as he registered his 27th Test which helped India not only win the pink-ball Test match but also win another home Test series as well. Kohli took charge when the hosts had lost the wickets of their star openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. He went on to score a magnificent 136 before his stay at the crease was cut short courtesy of an unbelievable catch by Taijul Islam. Meanwhile, Kohli has also made a big statement after India made history at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli's big statement during the post-match presentation

Virat Kohli was a very delighted captain after India had wrapped up the pink-ball Test just inside three days. However, while he was interviewed during the post-match presentation and was asked about the Man of the Match award, the Indian skipper made a big statement.

"I wanted the Man of the Match to go to the bowler instead of me because picking 9 wickets is very tough in India.''

Kohli had said this in favour of Ishant Sharma who was adjudged Man of the Match for his nine-wicket haul. He took a fifer in the first innings and derailed the Bangladeshi top-order with four wickets in the second. The tall pacer was also adjudged Man of the Series for 12 scalps in both the Tests.

India's Test dominance at home continues

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs.

