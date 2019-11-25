Sourav Ganguly Requested To Sack Sanjay Manjrekar And Murali Kartik By Twitteratis

Sourav Ganguly was recently appointed as the Board of Control of Cricket in India’s (BCCI) President. The former India captain took the decision of changing the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh into a Day-Night affair. The fans are hopeful that Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI President brings in positive change in the Indian cricket set-up.

Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle embroiled in an ugly verbal spat

Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle had a war of words in the recently concluded India-Bangladesh Test match. The duo had an animated discussion on whether there should be a complete post-mortem of the pink ball. Harsha Bhogle was suggesting that the players should be asked about the visibility factor of the pink ball. Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at the commentator saying that he needs to ask such questions because he hasn’t played cricket.

Fans were livid with Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments. It’s not the first time that Sanjay Majrekar has courted controversy with his words. The former India batsman had irked Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and had infamously called him a ‘bits and pieces’ player during the ICC World Cup 2019. Jadeja responded in style, making crucial contributions with both bat and bowl in the limited opportunities he got during the tournament. It made Sanjay Manjrekar retract his comments.

Sourav Ganguly requested by Twitteratis to sack Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik

Twitteratis have asked BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to remove Sanjay Majrekar from the commentary box for his comments. A Twitterati (who is pretty famous and goes by the name of @GabbbarSingh) tweeted, “I think the next item on Dada's To-Do list should be de-list Sanjay Manjrekar. Adds absolutely no value, raging sycophant, makes watching Cricket a painful experience and is an around nuisance. We deserve better.”

A fan also pleaded Sourav Ganguly to remove former India spinner Murali Kartik from the commentary team. Murali Kartik was not amused and gave a sarcastic reply. While some fans supported Murali Kartik, the general response was negative.

I think the next item on Dada's To-Do list should be de-list Sanjay Manjrekar. Adds absolutely no value, raging sycophant, makes watching Cricket a painful experience, and is an around nuisance. We deserve better — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 24, 2019

