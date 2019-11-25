Harsha Bhogle's Old Video Goes Viral On Twitter Following Spat With Sanjay Manjrekar

Amidst all the fanfare of the India-Bangladesh Pink Ball Test, an ugly spat between Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle broke out. The two commentators were on-air when the incident took place. The duo had a heated discussion on whether there should be a post-mortem on the Pink Ball Test or not.

India Bangladesh Pink ball Test: Indian pacers decimate Bangladesh.

The Pink Ball Test saw the Indian pacers completely dominate the Bangladesh batsman helping India to an innings victory. The pacers accounted for all 19 wickets of Bangladesh in the Test match. The Pink Ball Test also saw two concussion substitutes - Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were replaced by Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam. Ishant Sharma picked a 5-wicket haul in the first innings and Umesh Yadav helped himself to a fifer in the second innings.

The Bhogle-Manjrekar spat

Harsha Bhogle, who was commentating in the India Bangladesh game, said that there should be a complete post-mortem of the Pink Ball Test. He said that the players should be asked about their experience and whether the pink ball is visible later in the day. Sanjay Majrekar, who was also in the commentary box, said that there is no need for the same considering the catches taken by the slip fielders. When Harsha Bhogle further stated that there is no harm in asking the players, Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at Bhogle stating that only those who have not played the game need to ask such questions.

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Vijay (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

Harsha Bhogle has an answer to the Bhogle-Manjrekar spat

Twitteratis were furious by Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments. Manjrekar had infamously irked India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja by calling him a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer but the all-rounder responded well with his performances in the 2019 World Cup, making Manjrekar eat his words. A user shared a video of Harsha Bhogle from the past where Bhogle can be seen talking about the arrogance of Indian cricketers. He said that the arrogance of Indian cricketers helped him succeed because everybody in India measures your opinion on how much cricket you have played. Bhogle further said that the question of ‘how much cricket you have played?’ has prevented Indian cricketers from growing as humans and cricketers. It is a fitting reply to Sanjay Manjrekar’s words! Watch the video here.

Harsha Bhogle's reply to Sanjay Manjrekarpic.twitter.com/cwe78oOtWy — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 25, 2019

