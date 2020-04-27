Sourav Ganguly Reveals Sachin Tendulkar Lashing Out At Him After 1997 Overseas Series Loss

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all-time and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar, who was a jovial character off the field, became extremely serious the moment cricket was played on the field. His former teammate Sourav Ganguly has revealed an instance where the former right-handed batsman lashed out at him.

Sourav Ganguly reveals the loss which angered Sachin Tendulkar

While speaking on a chat show Breakfast with Champions, Sourav Ganguly revealed an incident where the Indian team performed so miserably that they couldn't chase down a target of 120 against West Indies in Barbados during their 3-match Test series back in 1997. The manner in which India collapsed to just 81 all out angered Sachin Tendulkar, who was the then captain of the Indian team. It is believed that the West Indies series was India's best chance to clinch their first overseas series win in the 90s, which would have come after 11 long years since the Caribbean team was on the decline back then.

Sourav Ganguly added that it was the first time he saw Sachin Tendulkar cry in the dressing room. Sourav Ganguly further said that Tendulkar ventured a lot of his anger on him as he asked him to come for a run every morning starting the next day if he had to keep his place in the side in the future. Sourav Ganguly opined that Tendulkar's anger was justified as a captain has to be angry when required, drawing perhaps from his own experience after succeeding the master batsman as India's captain in 2000.

Sourav Ganguly also spoke on his bond with Sachin Tendulkar. The southpaw said that he came to know that something was unique about Tendulkar when he looked at his will to bat during their teenage days. Sourav Ganguly added that he had seen Tendulkar's cricket closely since he was 14. He further said they played for India together, opened the batting together and added that he knew him from the inside. Sourav Ganguly also said that he used to know what Tendulkar wanted to do at the crease, where he wanted to play and which player he was angry with.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM