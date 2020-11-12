Sourav Ganguly Terms Hosting The T20 World Cup 2021 As A 'matter Of Great Honour'

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that it is a matter of great honour for the board to be hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

"It is a matter of great honor for us to be hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket-loving country," said Ganguly in an official ICC release. "I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event," he added.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Apparently, the seventh edition of the showpiece event in T20 Cricket was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year. However, it has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting that was conducted in July. The tournament decider will be played on November 14.

India will once again be hosting the event. They had hosted it back in 2016 where a spirited West Indies team led by Darren Sammy had won a record second title after getting the better of favourites England in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of the marquee tournament will be hosted by Australia in October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022.

