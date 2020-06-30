Sourav Ganguly To Appear Soon On Mayank Agarwal's Talk Show, Thanks KXIP Star For Invite

Amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Test regular Mayank Agarwal can often be seen entertaining fans by conducting interviews of fellow cricketing stars through his show Open Nets with Mayank Agarwal on BCCI TV. Over the past few days, Agarwal has invited his Team India and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) teammates like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Chris Gayle, among others, to his show. On Sunday, June 28, Mayank Agarwal confirmed that his next guest will be none other than former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly.

Mayank Agarwal reveals his next guest on Twitter

Hello Twitterfam, you &I stand a chance of a lifetime as I get to Open with Dada in this episode which will be coming up soon on https://t.co/rZfMG9USfl. Send in your questions using #DadaOpensWithMayank & the best ones will be answered by the legend himself.



Ready @SGanguly99? pic.twitter.com/8fNbVFhwpg — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 28, 2020

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly “looking forward” to chat with Mayank Agarwal

On Tuesday, June 30, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and confirmed his participation in the upcoming instalment of Mayank Agarwal’s show. The 113-Test veteran thanked the Indian batsman in the caption and wrote that he is looking forward to interacting with him. Both Sourav Ganguly and Mayank Agarwal also tweeted out #DadaOpensWithMayank while the latter urged his fans to send out their questions by using the aforementioned hashtag.

Sourav Ganguly thanks Mayank Agarwal for invite on Twitter

Thanks for the invite @mayankcricket. I am looking forward to #DadaOpensWithMayank which will give me an opportunity to open with a youngster and understand his thoughts and ambitions and discuss a way to take his career and indian cricket forward @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 30, 2020

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s stance on IPL 2020

IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic forced the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the tournament. Recent reports indicate that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is considering several measures to organise IPL 2020 during the September-November window later this year, should the T20 World Cup in Australia get shifted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC is scheduled to take a call on the fate of T20 World Cup sometime in July.

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal in KXIP

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Mayank Agarwal became one of the 14 cricketers to be retained by KXIP for the much-awaited T20 event. The KXIP franchise retained the cricketer for ₹1 crore ($132,426). He is expected to reprise his role for KXIP alongside the likes of other retained cricketers like KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Kings XI Punjab and BCCI