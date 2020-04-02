Mayank Agarwal Follows Ajinkya Rahane By Turning Into Chef At Home; Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has already impacted several cricketing contests across the world. Even the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season got recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. With a nationwide lockdown in effect, Indian cricketers continue to stay indoors and enjoy a rare break from the game. Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, star cricketer Mayank Agarwal seems to be spending his self-isolation time making good use of his culinary skills.

Mayank Agarwal deals with coronavirus break by cooking

The BCCI recently took to Twitter and shared a video of Mayank Agarwal cooking "butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and quinoa". In the caption, BCCI described his dish as an “awesome” one. The cricketer seems to have taken a cue from his teammate Ajinkya Rahane, who recently put his culinary skills to good use by cooking coriander rice a few days ago.

Mayank Agarwal dons chef’s hat for “awesome” dish

Meet Chef Mayank Agarwal 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳



What's opening batsman @mayankcricket upto at home? Culinary skills put to test, Mayank prepares one awesome dish



Full video 📽️📽️https://t.co/F07sucyRIf pic.twitter.com/zwLEzXpz2c — BCCI (@BCCI) April 1, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane tries his hand on cooking

On March 27, Ajinkya Rahane tried his hand on cooking. The cricketer cooked coriander rice and hilariously wrote in a Twitter caption that he will now await feedback from his wife Radhika. Much to his delight, his wife approved the dish by describing it “delicious” and recommended Ajinkya Rahane to cook more often.

Today’s dinner: Coriander Rice 😋

Awaiting feedback from Radhika#HomeCooking pic.twitter.com/lWq7S9YBPd — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 27, 2020

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2020

Before the postponement of IPL 2020, both Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane were slated to lock horns on March 30 through the opening matches of their respective franchises. Agarwal represents Kings XI Punjab and seasoned campaigner Rahane was traded in by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 trading window. However, fans of the two cricketers will have to wait a bit longer to see them in action as further delays are expected to the upcoming season.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter