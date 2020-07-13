Sourav Ganguly Trolled By Ajit Agarkar For Natwest Final T-shirt Waving Incident: Watch

The Natwest 2002 final between England and India was a watershed in the history of Indian cricket. The famous triumph that is etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans completed 18 years on Monday. The Natwest 2002 final is remembered for a spirited batting performance from young guns of the Indian batting line-up as they chased down a huge target after losing experienced players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid early in the innings.

Natwest 2002 final: Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid troll Sourav Ganguly on his iconic celebration at Lord's

Moreover, the Natwest 2002 final is remembered for Sourav Ganguly's iconic T-shirt waving celebration. Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif were a part of the Indian squad that played the Natwest 2002 series. The trio was present on a talk show CricketDiaries where they spoke about Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration.

The host asked the three veterans if they were expecting Sourav Ganguly to do something like that. To which Rahul Dravid said that he was shocked. Rahul Dravid added that he was wondering what was Sourav Ganguly doing. The former India captain, who was Ganguly's successor, also revealed that Harbhajan Singh who was sitting beside him also wanted to do the same celebration. However, Rahul Dravid added that he didn't let him do it as he held his T-shirt down.

The former India captain also went on to troll Sourav Ganguly saying that Harbhajan Singh's body would have been a little better than Dada's. Ajit Agarkar also joined and trolled Sourav Ganguly on his physique. Agarkar said that the only thing that Ganguly regrets about removing his T-shirt is that he had to train a little bit extra after doing the celebration.

Natwest 2002 final: When India snatched victory from jaws of defeat

Even though Mohammad Kaif is known for his athletic fielding, he is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the Natwest 2002 final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground. Mohammad Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

What made this win even more special was that prior to this contest, the Men In Blue were not regarded as good chasers and at the same time, had also lost nearly 6-7 ODI finals or big-match games as well. However, what had really stood out in the contest is that Hussain had sledged Mohammad Kaif when he had come out to bat by calling him a 'Bus Driver' when India were in no position to win that contest. Nonetheless, the rest as they say his history as Mohammad Kaif made his bat do the talking.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE: VIU INDIA/ TWITTER: ROOPESHKADAKKAL