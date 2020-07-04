Harbhajan Singh Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's Special 'Punjabi Birthday Wish'

A day after Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday, the off-spinner took to Twitter to thank everyone who wished him on his birthday. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to thank each and everyone who sent in their birthday wishes. He also said that while he could not reply to all the birthday wishes, he read all of them with great joy and gratitude. Harbhajan Singh also replied personally to several athletes who wished him on his birthday such as Mohammad Kaif, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and several others. However, Harbhajan Singh reserved a special reply for the birthday wishes of Sachin Tendulkar.

Thank you to each and every one of you who took time to send me your beautiful and heartfelt birthday wishes..it truly made it extra special for me! Although I could not reply to every msg, all your wishes were read with much joy and gratitude..much love 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 4, 2020

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Coach Robin Singh's Car Impounded By Police For Violating Lockdown Rules

Harbhajan Singh replies to Sachin’s Punjabi birthday wish

On Harbhajan Singh’s birthday, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar did something special while wishing the off-spinner. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his birthday wish in Punjabi for Harbhajan Singh. Tweeting in Punjabi, Sachin Tendulkar wished the Indian spinner and joked that he will take 40 parties from Harbhajan Singh since the latter has turned 40. Sachin Tendulkar also wished that the player always stays happy.

ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਭਜੀ।

ਤੇਰੇ ਤੋਂ 40ਵੇਂ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀ 40 ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਲਵਾਂਗਾ।

ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੇ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ।



Have a good one my friend! pic.twitter.com/ulKtFsPZfy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2020

Also Read: Danielle Wyatt Reveals IPL Team She Wishes To Play For And It Is NOT Mumbai Indians

Harbhajan Singh appears to have loved the special Punjabi birthday wish by Sachin Tendulkar and has thanked the Indian legend in his own style. Replying to the wish on Twitter, Harbhajan Singh expressed his satisfaction and happiness that Sachin Tendulkar wished him in Punjabi. The spinner himself tweeted in Punjabi, saying that he had great fun reading Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday wish.

Paji chaaa gaye tusi.. punjabi ch tweet zabardast paji ਮਜ਼ਾ ਆ ਗਿਆ 👌👌❤️🤗 https://t.co/UVxx7dpLAm — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 3, 2020

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To 'fatter Times' In Epic, Funny Wish

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh's camaraderie

Over the years, Harbhajan Singh has time and again touched upon the role Sachin Tendulkar played in his career. The duo played together both for the Indian team as well as for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Harbhajan and Tendulkar won the IPL together with Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan Singh is regarded as one of the best spinners India has ever produced. The Harbhajan Singh wickets record speaks for itself. The Harbhajan Singh wickets record puts him second on the list of highest Indian wicket-takers in ODI and Test cricket.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Makes Dwayne Bravo Do The 'Bhangra' In CSK's Whistle Podu Video: Watch

During a recent interview with Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show AakashVani, Harbhajan Singh shared how Sachin Tendulkar’s advice early on in his career helped him a great deal. The spinner revealed how during a net session Tendulkar had asked him to keep focusing on his game. Harbhajan Singh revealed that he took Sachin’s advice seriously and started focusing on his game much more than before, which lead to his debut in the Indian cricket team

Image Courtesy: twitter/sachin_rt