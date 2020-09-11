Sourav Ganguly Urged By All India Radio For IPL 2020 Radio Rights For 'public Interest'

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to be played in the UAE starting September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. With just eight days to go for the commencement of the cash-rich league, the All India Radio (AIR) is trying to acquire radio commentary rights for the IPL 2020.

IPL radio rights: Prasar Bharti's CEO writes to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

According to InsideSport, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati has personally written to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to grant All India Radio the radio rights for the IPL 2020 so that fans, who does not have access to television or the internet, can enjoy the IPL 2020 commentary via radio. Vempati said that he has written to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to consider expanding the current MoU arrangement to include the IPL so that radio listeners get to follow the matches.

Vempati further said that the current edition of the IPL is not a part of the MoU between BCCI and Prasar Bharati but they are keen that the BCCI expands the scope of their agreement, which is right now limited to home matches of the Indian cricket team and certain domestic tournaments. He added that in this coronavirus situation, it will also be in public interest.

Vempati reckoned that cricket fans are in every nook and corner of the country, even at places where broadcast reach is still trivial. He opined that radio commentary can serve these audiences and others. Vempati was hopeful that the BCCI would respond to their request at the earliest. Prasar Bharti had written to the BCCI last year as well, requesting them to include IPL in the list but since the body itself was going through restructuring, the proposal never saw the light of the day.

Cricket commentary was back on the All India Radio after a gap of five years in 2019. According to BCCI and Prasar Bharati's agreement, All India Radio has the official rights to do audio commentary on all international games in India besides the select men’s and women’s domestic matches, such as the Ranji Trophy Zonal and games in the Women’s Challenger Series, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy among others.

However, the IPL was not included in the agreement but now All India Radio has requested for the inclusion of IPL rights as well in the agreement. The IPL 2020 is fast approaching with just 8 days to go for the lucrative league to begin. With less time left, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI will grant the IPL radio rights to Prasar Bharati.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL & ALL INDIA RADIO TWITTER