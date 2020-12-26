Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Reveal Favourite MCG Test Memories Ever: WATCH

While several modern aspects have been introduced when it comes to infrastructural development in cricket, it has failed to overshadow the historic significance of various iconic venues. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia is one such stadium that is cherished for its glorious past. The ground is also set to host the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and ahead of the much-awaited contest, two of India's biggest cricketing stars shared their most cherished MCG memories.

Ex-India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag on MCG memories

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's is often credited for introducing a dominant brand of cricket in the country. The player was involved in several monumental moments in his illustrious cricketing career, both as a player, as well as a captain. The 48-year-old took to his Instagram account ahead of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test to reveal his most cherished memory at the MCG.

The left-hander played his 100th Test match at the particular venue, and hence the moment has been etched in his memory forever. The cricketer on his social media post also mentioned how it is a lovely opportunity for all the newer players to make a name for themselves at the iconic venue with a spectacular performance in the Boxing Day Test. India ended up losing Ganguly's 100th Test by 337 runs. However, the batsman impressed with gutsy knocks of 43 and 40 in the encounter.

Apart from the BCCI President, Virender Sehwag also revisited his MCG days. The swashbuckling opener made a strong statement with a spirited knock at the venue in the Boxing Day Test back in 2003. The cricketer batted exceedingly well and ended up scoring 195 runs in the first innings of the match. The 42-year-old shared highlights of his batting from the 2003 Test match on his social media accounts.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Which team has the upper-hand after Day 1?

After facing a humiliating loss in the opening fixture of the four-match series, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side fought back hard on the Day 1 of the second Test match. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to pose an imposing score upfront. However, the Indian bowlers got the better of them and they were eventually bundled out for 195.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed three scalps. India lost their opener, Mayank Agarwal, in the very first over itself, but debutant Shubman Gill steadied the ship alongside Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara to take the side to 36-1 at the end of Day 1.

India vs Australia live

Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

Image source: Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag Instagram

