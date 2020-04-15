Sourav Ganguly Delights Social Media Followers By Wishing Them On Bengali New Year

The cricket season in India has come to a standstill due to coronavirus and players are currently spending time with their loved ones at home. Amidst the coronavirus situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday wished his followers on the occasion of Bengali New Year 2020. With no cricket action taking place, Sourav Ganguly is faced with a unique task of leading the board through this tough period.

Also read: BCCI Informs Franchises About Deferring IPL Indefinitely After Lockdown Extension: Report

Sourav Ganguly wishes fans on Bengali New Year 2020

In his tweet, Sourav Ganguly wrote 'Shubho noboborsho' while wishing fans on the occasion of Bengali New Year 2020. There were no Bengali New Year 2020 celebrations across West Bengal due to coronavirus which has led to a pan-India lockdown till May 3. According to the data released by Ministry of Health, 23 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bengal on Wednesday with the total reported cases of coronavirus now going up to 213 in the state.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals & Sunrisers Hyderbad Engage In An Off-field Competition

Fans react to Sourav Ganguly tweet on Bengali New Year 2020

Here's how fans reacted to Sourav Ganguly wishing them on Bengali New Year 2020 -

শুভ নববর্ষ দাদা ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — BONG CONNECTION (@BOONMITRA) April 14, 2020

Sourav Ganguly speaks on coronavirus situation

Recently in an interview with The New Indian Express, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that in his 46 years of life, he has never experienced anything like this. He added that the world has never seen anything like this as a matter of fact and he hopes nobody sees this situation again. He said that the spread of coronavirus is a loud and clear message for everyone to look after themselves and the people around them. Ganguly even said that people need to be patient, just bite the bullet and let this time pass.

Also Read IPL 2020: BCCI Reportedly Activates 'Force Majeure' Clause With Official Broadcasters

Sourav Ganguly recalls Eden Garden Test celebration

On Wednesday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly went nostalgic and posted a video on his Twitter handle which shows the Indian team celebrating in the dressing room following their victory over Australia at Eden Gardens back in 2001. The video also sees Indian players taking a victory lap in the Eden Gardens, with fans going crazy after the win.

What a win .. https://t.co/4nMm5e2eb7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 15, 2020

Also Read: David Warner Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

IPL 2020: BCCI gives update on the cash-rich league

In the latest development regarding the Indian Premier League 2020, the BCCI has informed all franchises that the IPL 2020 stands "postponed indefinitely" after PM Narendra Modi decided to extend India lockdown untill May 3. While there has been no official word about it but according to ESPN, the BCCI has reached out to all the stakeholders, including the eight franchises and the broadcasters, to convey that the IPL 2020 stands "postponed and not cancelled".

