England and Australia were recently involved a high-intensity five-match Ashes 2023 series. The fifth and final match was played at The Oval, where England managed to emerge victorious by 49 runs and level the contest 2-2. England made a brilliant comeback into the series after losing the first two Tests to go down 2-0. The home side won the third Test and were looking good to secure the 4th match as well. However, rain played spoilsport and allowed Australia to retain the urn after the 4th Test.

Ganguly's cryptic message for teams ignoring Test cricket

In a tweet, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricketer and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed his admiration for Tests and its significance in the game of cricket. He started by celebrating the incredible cricketing action during the Summer season in England, highlighting the excitement brought on by six matches. Ganguly emphasized that Test cricket is, in his opinion, the finest and most captivating form of the sport.

He also mentioned that a change in outlook is necessary, possibly indicating that some players and teams might have shifted their focus primarily towards shorter formats and overlooked the significance of Test cricket.

Incredible cricket .. 6 test matches in the Summer has been a fantastic site .. test cricket is the best form of the game .. keep it alive ..all those who don’t want to play would have surely wanted to be on the turf at oval .. rethink everyone and get this best format at its… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 31, 2023

Former India captain's tweet a dig on the BCCI?

Sourav Ganguly's enigmatic post seems to carry a subtle message directed towards the Indian team management. The recent loss in the World Test Championship final, the second consecutive defeat in such an event, might have prompted him to express his thoughts cryptically. In the first Test series that India played after the commencement of the current WTC cycle, the Rohit Sharma-led side won one match and drew another. India are currently on the second spot of the WTC 2023-25 standings.

