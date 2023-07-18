Sourav Ganguly sends ultimatum to Indian cricket board: 'Having him in WC squad is a must'

The ICC Cricket World Cup is edging closer and the Indian cricket team will seek to take up the advantage of their home condition. The Men in Blue have had a bad patch at ICC events and with this possibly being Rohit Sharma's last World Cup, the Indian captain would want to leave the game on a high. Numerous players will be taken into consideration as the BCCI would try to get in the right influx of youth and experience in the World Cup squad. India will stage the upcoming cricketing extravaganza as a sole host for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an excellent century on his India debut against West Indies

He was the 5th highest run getter in IPL 2023 with 625 runs

Jaiswal has also been named in the squad for the Asian Games

Yashasvi Jaiswal had an impressive debut in West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive IPL earned him a place in the West Indies series. The opener grabbed the opportunity with both hands and registered a brilliant 171 to torment the West Indian bowlers throughout his innings.

The Rajasthan Royals opener looked in complete control and his techniques and style of play earned him severe plaudits from all over the world.

Jaiswal was included in the Test and T20I squad but he is yet to be inducted into the ODI format.

Sourav Ganguly called for Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in the World Cup

Following his stupendous performance, calls have already been made to include him in the probables for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Now, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also now backed the player to be a hit in the World Cup.

While speaking to the Telegraph, Ganguly referred to Jaiswal's debut hundred claiming the player is a must for the World Cup.

“Scoring a hundred on debut is always massive. I too have done it, so I know how special it is.

“Even technique-wise, he seems really good. A left-handed batsman’s presence in the team always helps. So, having him in the World Cup squad is a must."

The upcoming tournament is India's best chance to end their prolonged trophy drought in ICC tournaments.