South Africa Cricket Crisis Deepens As Board Loses Momentum As ODI Team Sponsor

The South African cricket crisis continues as one of its major sponsors, Momentum, is all set to discontinue their deal with the country’s cricket board. The decision of the official services company came on the backdrop of the South African government suspending Cricket South Africa on charges of “maladministration and malpractices”. Momentum currently holds the sponsorship of Cricket South Africa’s ODIs, the domestic One-Day Cup, national club championships, age-group school events and other cricket tournaments.

South African cricket crisis: Cricket South Africa set to lose one of their major sponsors

According to ESPNCricinfo, Momentum recently confirmed that they will not be continuing as Cricket South Africa’s sponsors once their current contract concludes in April next year. One of the company officials issued a statement and described their dissatisfaction with their country’s cricket board’s current “reputational issues”. Momentum’s head of sponsorships Carel Bosman said that they will continue their dialogue with Cricket South Africa to “keep them accountable to do the right thing”. He also added that they want the country’s cricket board to be run “professionally and ethically”.

South African cricket crisis: South Africa players in IPL 2020

Since the South African government suspended Cricket South Africa, the Proteas cricketers are currently without a stabled cricketing board. It was earlier speculated that South Africa player’s participation in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was doubtful due to the ongoing South African cricket crisis. However, the scenario does not affect players' IPL 2020 contracts since the IPL is a domestic tournament and players have a tripartite agreement with Cricket South Africa, BCCI and their respective IPL franchises.

South African cricket crisis: Jofra Archer’s premonition comes to light again?

England’s pacer Jofra Archer is an active cricketing personality on Twitter. Moreover, many of the cricketer’s tweets from the past have been proven out to be quite relevant in context to the ongoing events. His series of predictions first came to light during the 2019 World Cup in England and the pacer seems to have struck right with one of his old premonitions once again. On December 8, 2013, Jofra Archer tweeted, “Wrap it up SA”, prompting his fans to comically point out his spot-on predictions on the micro-blogging site.

Jofra Archer predicting South African cricket crisis?

Wrap it up SA — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 8, 2013

