South Africa Cricket In Crisis After Govt Orders Probe Into CSA's Financial Mismanagement

Uncertainty looms over the future for cricket in South Africa as the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) is looking to investigate Cricket South Africa's financial mismanagement in the coming days. The government body also is looking to set up a special task force for the same. The SASCOC is looking to address several financial and administrative mismanagement allegations against the South African cricketing body in recent years.

The SASCOC is a committee under the South African central government that oversees operations for all the sports in the country. The crisis within the cricket board was triggered with the expulsion of CEO Thabang Moroe due to 'serious misconduct' charges. The administration suffered another blow as Chris Nenzani also resigned as well as his successor - Jacques Faul - hung up his boots. The SASCOC has suspended CSA on the charges of 'alleged maladministration and malpractices'.

South African cricket crisis: Future of South African players for IPL 2020

The sports industry throughout the world is facing a major crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the South African cricket board removed virtually, it makes the situation even worse for the cricketers in the country. It was also speculated that the participation of cricketers under South Africa's contract was doubtful because of the CSA fiasco. However, fortunately for the players, the whole scenario will not have an effect on their IPL 2020 contracts since it is a domestic tournament and players have a tripartite agreement, i.e. with the CSA, BCCI and the IPL team in question. The BCCI and the IPL 2020 organising committee will be pleased after this information.

While the future of CSA remains in doubt, it is pertinent to note that it might also be banned from the ICC. The ICC code restricts any form of government interference in the day-to-day functioning of any cricket board. Last year, Zimbabwe Cricket was also banned for a certain period due to government interference. If the ban is imposed, it will be the second time in history that it has been imposed on South Africa, with the first one coming in 1970 due to the government's apartheid policy.

Ravi Govender, the acting CEO for SASCOC, revealed that the board is not going to involve Cricket South Africa in their probe, but rather they will share all the information with the ICC. It will be interesting to see what transpires further in the South African cricket crisis and what will be ICC's stand on the ongoing South African cricket crisis.

Source: Cricket South Africa Twitter