Ian Bell Lauds James Anderson After His Reverse Swing Deflates India In Chennai Test

Former English batsman Ian Bell heaped praise on veteran pacer James Anderson after his artistic spell of reverse swing bamboozled the famed Indian batting line-up on Day 5 of the first Test match that was contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

A target of 420, with 381 left on the fifth day on a worn out Chepauk track, was a tough ask, and Anderson's mid-morning burst blew away the Indian middle-order. In the end, the hosts could manage only 192 in 58.1 overs.

'High-quality swing': Ian Bell

Jimmy's former English team-mate Bell mentioned that the England Test specialist showcased high-quality swing with the reversing ball and the same time, he also credited the ageing pacer's determination to improve which is 'incredible'.

“Jimmy Anderson with the reversing ball, high-quality swing. We know what he can do in England, but now he is showing people that the older he gets – 38 years of age – he can still bowl and improve which is incredible. I thought today was the best I have seen him bowl, with the reversing ball actually,” said Ian Bell while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

The 38-year-old finished with figures of 3/17 from his 11 overs at an economy rate of 1.55.

English bowlers run through India's famed batting line-up

Day 5 started with young opener Shubman Gill dealing in boundaries despite losing number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. He notched up yet another important half-century and looked set for a big score.

However, when veteran pacer James Anderson was introduced into the attack, he ensured that the hosts were in a spot of bother straightaway as he castled Gill (50), and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in his very first over with reverse swing.

Skipper Kohli waged a lone battle as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, once he was cleaned up by Stokes for a fighting 72, it was only a matter of time before the English bowlers ran through Team India's lower-order as they were bundled out for just 192.

Thus, the visitors ended up drawing first blood in the four-match series by registering a convincing 227-run win. England Test skipper Joe Root was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding double-century (218) in the first innings.

