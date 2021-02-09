Ravindra Jadeja Takes MS Dhoni Cue To Announce 12th Anniversary In International Cricket

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has proved to be an exceptional find for Indian cricket. The player has established himself as a mainstay in the line-up and has proven his mastery in all three facets of the game. The 32-year-old first represented Team India in an international encounter on February 8, 2009. He made his debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI fixture and now has completed 12 years in international cricket.

As a kid it was my dream to play for our amazing country and 12 years later since my International debut, it still feels like it was just yesterday.

Playing for India is a feeling that cannot be described in words and there is no bigger honour.

Thank you for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YQd1RrpnVN — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 8, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja: Fans await the superstar all-rounder's return

The left-hander was not included in India's Test squad for the first two matches of the India vs England 2021 series. The player is an integral part of the side, and his absence creates a huge void in the side. Cricket fans are hoping that the dynamic cricketer finally makes his much-awaited return in the third Test match.

12 Years Of @imjadeja In Indian Cricket Team.A player who, along with bowling and batting, is a best fielder as well. You are a perfect all rounder.

We are missing you in #INDvENG this series, waiting for your return to the team.

Congratulations🎉 Sir Ravindra Jadeja. — APM Memes (@ApmMemes) February 8, 2021

Safe to say we missed Ravindra Jadeja this match 😕 — ☠️ (@zizousbaldhead) February 9, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja is being missed on all three aspects of the game. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 9, 2021

Jaddu is arguably the best fielder, probably among the best left arm spinners in test going around currently and a decent bat as well.. very difficult to find a replacement...Also a all condition all format all rounder...kapil devesque🌟 — 🤸அ (@it_is_azlan) February 9, 2021

England claimed a monumental win in the Test series opener at Chennai. The visitors won the contest clinically by 227 runs, and now it becomes imperative for the Virat Kohli-led side to come up with a stronger performance in the forthcoming encounters. While Jadeja will not feature in the second Test match at Chennai, he could very well return to the side for the final two fixtures of the India vs England 2021 series, that are slated to be played in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja injury

In the 3rd match of the 4-Test series in Australia recently, the Saurashtra cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc, as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. Jadeja took to his Twitter account to confirm that he is going to be out of action for a while. He also revealed that his surgery was done and dusted. The left-hander also assured his fans that he will soon return to cricket with a bang.

IPL 2021: CSK list of retained players 2021

The southpaw has been one of the core players for the Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league, and he is likely to retain his position as the team's prominent all-rounder for IPL 2021 as well. The franchise has decided to stick with most of its players in spite of an unsuccessful season. MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the inaugural edition, will be the captain for the side in the upcoming season as well.

Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh are the players the team has decided to part ways with ahead of the IPL auction. Moreover, they have also acquired the services of veteran batsman Robin Uthappa for IPL 2021 after trading him from Rajasthan in an all-cash deal.

CSK list of retained players 2021: N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

Image source: AP

