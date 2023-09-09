South Africa vs Australia live Streaming: How to watch SA vs AUS 2nd ODI in India, US & UK

Marnus Labuschagne guided Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI at Bloemfontein. Labuschagne, who came in as a concussion substitute after Cameron Green suffered a head injury from a Marco Jansen bouncer. Labuschagne, along with Ashton Agar, sticthed a match-winning partnership to hand Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

3 things you need to know:

Marnus Labuschagne played a crucial knock of 80 not out

Ashton Agar remained unbeaten on 48 in the first ODI

SA vs AUS 2nd ODI will be held on September 9

Take a look at the timings, venue, and probable playing XI for both squads below:

What time does the second ODI match between South Africa and Australia takes place?

The second ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place on Saturday, September 9 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the second ODI match South Africa vs Australia take place?

The second ODI match between South Africa and Australia will take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Where to watch the second ODI match South Africa vs Australia in India?

In India, the South Africa vs Australia match will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Australia second ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Australia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI match in US?

In the US, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on Willow HD.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI match in UK?

In the UK, the South Africa vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on the Sky Sports Network

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI match in South Africa?

In South Africa, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on the SuperSports.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Australia second ODI match in Australia?

In Australia, the SA vs AUS match will be broadcasted live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

South Africa vs Australia: Predicted Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.