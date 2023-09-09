'Finest Margins Matter': Virat Kohli Gives Inspires Budding Cricketers In SL - WATCH

The Indian Cricket team is set to kick off their Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 2023. They take on their arch-rivals Pakistan, who recently beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their first match of the Super Four. Team India’s last encounter was against Nepal, which they won by 10 wickets after their match with Pakistan was washed off due to rain.

3 things you need to know

IND vs PAK will be played at R. Premdasa Stadium

IND vs PAK first match was washed out

Both teams eye a win against each other

Virat Kohli interacts and gives tips to promising cricketers

During his trip to Sri Lanka, India's biggest cricket star, Virat Kohli, was able to talk to youngsters who wanted to try their hand at cricket. In a video that the BCCI posted on social media, you can see Kohli talking to these young cricket players and giving them some of his best advice.

In the discussion, Kohli stressed the importance of cricket players' 'skill', 'fitness' and 'visualisation'. He also stressed the importance of paying attention to tiny details to succeed in competitive cricket. On September 10, India plays Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 round. Kohli gives young players confidence and the chance to learn from a legend.

India eyes its eighth Asia Cup title

India is getting ready to start its Super-4 campaign in Colombo with a much-anticipated match against Pakistan, which is one of their biggest foes. In their first group-stage match this month, they played Pakistan in Pallekele. Unfortunately, rain stopped play in the second innings, so there was no result. After that, India made sure they would be in the Super-4 round by beating Nepal by 10 wickets using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

As the match against Pakistan gets closer, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) made a smart move by adding a reserve day on September 11. This was done because thunderstorms were expected in Colombo on the day the match was supposed to take place. If bad weather makes it impossible to play, the match will pick up where it left off on September 11. Those who bought tickets have been told to keep them since they will still be useful on the reserve day.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan are the four teams that are in the Super-4 stage. They will play against each other in a round-robin style, and the top two teams will move on to the final on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will try to win a record eighth Asia Cup title. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will try to win their seventh and third titles, respectively, to add to their already impressive prize collections. It looks like the game will be exciting and hard-fought.