South Africa Vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Stream: How To Watch SA Vs WI In India, UK & US

South Africa will take on West Indies in the second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The hosts are already 1-0 up in the series whereas on the other hand the visitors are slightly under pressure after the one sided defeat in the first Test held at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.

The first Test at Centurion saw the brilliance of South Africa opener Aiden Markram who scored a century in the first innings and also helped South Africa achieve a good first innings score. On the other hand West Indies batting let them down in both the innings and the hosts bowlers didn't allow any West Indies batsman to stay at the crease.

The bowling might be among one of the positives for West Indies whereas on the other hand South Africa also is highly dependent on the top order and the middle order is not performing well. South Africa captain also didn't have a great outing on his debut Test as the team's captain as he was removed for a duck in both the innings by Alzarri Joseph.

Where will the West Indies vs South Africa second Test match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa Test second Test match will take place on March 8, 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

How to watch the live broadcast of South Africa vs West Indies second Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live broadcast of South Africa vs West Indies second Test on the Star Sports Network from 01:30 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies second Test match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies first Test match on Fan Code app.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies second Test match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of the second Test match between South Africa and West Indies on the Sky Sports app from 09:00 AM BST on March 8, 2023.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies second Test match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the live streaming of the second Test match between South Africa and West Indies on icc.tv from 03:00 AM EST on March 8, 2023.