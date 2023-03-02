South Africa Vs West Indies: Proteas' Embarrassing Scorecard In SA Vs WI Test Goes Viral

South Africa and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their two-match series in Centurion. South Africa got bowled out for just 116 runs in their second innings, the scorecard for which is now going viral on social media. Batting first, the Proteas put on 342 runs on the board and then dismissed the West Indies for 212 runs. However, in the third innings, the South African batsmen couldn't handle the visitors' brilliant bowling performance as they got all out for an embarrassing score of 116 runs.

Apart from Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Gerald Coetzee, non of the South African batsmen were able to touch the two-digit mark in their second innings. Markram did the bulk of the scoring as he hit 47 off 58 balls. Rabada and Coetzee contributed with scores of 10 and 20 runs, respectively. South African skipper Temba Bavuma got dismissed for a duck in both of his innings. South Africa's scorecard is now doing rounds on social media with netizens poking fun at the home side for getting dismissed for a low score.

South Africa vs West Indies: Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

South Africa vs West Indies: Full squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (Captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Peterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel

Image: Twitter/WindiesCricket

