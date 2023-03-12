Check Updated ICC WTC Points Table After South Africa's Win Over West Indies

The Test cricketing action is taking place in different parts of the world, and the results are impacting the World Test Championship points table. Today the match that was going on between South Africa and West Indies culminated on its fourth day. In the match, SA defeated WI convincingly by 284 runs.

In the match, South Africa batted first and registered 32 in the first innings. West Indies in reply bundled out at 251, giving proteas a lead of 70. In the third innings, SA bettered their first innings score by 1 run, giving Windies 392 to chase and win the match. West Indies batting in the fourth innings collapsed and could not go beyond the score of 106. Thus, SA won the match by 284 runs. The result brought a change in the WTC points table.

Updated World Test Championship points table after South Africa beat West Indies

Australia are still on top of the table and have qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, set to take place in June. India are second on the table. Here's the updated World Test Championship Table.

Position Team PCT PTS W L D SER PEN 1 Australia 60.52 148 11 3 4 6 0 2 India 60.29 123 10 5 2 6 -5 3 South Africa 55.56 100 8 6 1 6 0 4 Sri Lanka 53.33 64 5 4 1 5 0 5 England 46.97 124 10 8 4 6 -12 6 Pakistan 38.1 64 4 6 4 6 0 7 West Indies 34.62 54 4 7 2 6 -2 8 New Zealand 27.27 36 2 6 3 5 0 9 Bangladesh 11.11 16 1 10 1 6 0

India are strong contenders to book their slot in the WTC final. However, Sri Lanka could spoil India's party.

What happens if India lose or draw the IND vs AUS 4th Test?

If India end up drawing or losing the fourth Test, Sri Lanka would have to defeat New Zealand 2-0 to seal their place in the World Test Championship final. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test kicked off on Thursday, with the Lankan side looking strong.