Watch: PBKS Kicks Off Training For IPL 2023, Captain Shikhar Dhawan Shares First Glimpses

Punjab Kings (PBKS) took to their official social media handles on Saturday to announce that their team kicked off training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The team shared a video featuring the skipper Shikhar Dhawan, with the caption, “Sadda Captain is here and ready to assemble his squad! “. Meanwhile, the skipper also shared the first glimpses from PBKS’ training session on his Instagram handle.

“The Shers are back roaring in their den!,” Dhawan captioned his Instagram post on Saturday. In the pictures shared by the skipper, he can be seen spending time with the squad and also facing the bowlers. In one of the images, Indian wrist-spinner Rahul Chahar can also be seen standing beside the skipper.

PBKS' bid to buy Sam Curran made him the most expensive buy in IPL Auction history

Dhawan was appointed as the PBKS captain after the IPL 2023 Auction, where they spent a whopping INR 20 crore. The team’s bid to buy Sam Curran for INR 18.5 crore made the English youngster, the most expensive player to be sold at the auction. While Sikandar Raza was among the top players to be bought by the team, they retained a good chuck of players that they bought during the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Punjab Kings to open IPL 2023 campaign with KKR clash on April 1

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mohali on April 1. A total of 70 league games are scheduled to be played in the group stage of the tournament. The marquee T20 league kicks off with the exciting Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on March 31.

Punjab Kings’ full squad for Indian Premier League 2023

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe