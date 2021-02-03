South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

South Africa Women will square off against Pakistan Women in the final match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on February 3 and is slated to start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at SA W vs PK W live stream details, SA W vs PK W pitch report and SA W vs PK W squads.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I: SA W vs PK W match preview

After winning the ODI series 3-0, South Africa Women will look to whitewash Pakistan Women in the T20I series as well. For Pakistan Women, this has been a series to forget with their batting lineup failing to pile up runs on board. Ayesha Naseem, who has been the only shining light for the Pakistan side in the last two last matches will look to continue her fine performance in the final match of the series. Pakistan Women will look to put up a better fight and end the series on a high.

✅ Shabnim Ismail career-best figures

4⃣ overs

5⃣ wickets

1⃣2⃣ runs#AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/BYa4rAdN5t — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2021

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I: SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (C), Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (WK) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I: SA W vs PK W live stream details and SA W vs PK W live scores

The T20 series between the two nations is not a televised event in India. Moreover, there also is no official source of live streaming for the same. However, for viewers outside India, the game will be available on Fox Sports, SuperSport, Willow TV, and Willow HD. For SA W vs PK W live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

SA W vs PK W pitch report and Durban weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there will be no cloud cover during the match, so there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during game time. The slow nature of the Durban wicket made run-scoring difficult during the ODI series, with bowlers also dominating the 1st T20 encounter. The captain winning the toss could be looking to bowl first, as chasing looks difficult on the surface just like in the recent match.

Image Cricket South Africa / Twitter

