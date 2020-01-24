SPA Vs PPT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 10th match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Pinatar and SPA. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Let us look at the SPA vs PPT Dream11 schedule, preview and other match details.
Venue: Woodbridge Oval in Albir
Date: Friday, January 24, 2020
Time: 6.30 PM IST
The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. This is the 10th match of the tournament to be played between SPA and Pinatar. Santhosh Rai and Lovejit Singh are the top picks for Pinatar while Jamie Roper and Waqar Ashraf are the players to watch out for SPA.
Sukhpal Singh, Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Gopi Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Saqlain Abbas, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Rahul Maini, Paul Hennessey, Jasbir Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, George Wambeek, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh.
Ian Byrne, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz, Jack PermanSam Lupson, Hamza Kayani, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown.
Captain: Santhosh Rai
Vice-captain: Jamie Roper
Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh
All-rounders – Jamie Roper, Jassie Jagdeep Singh
Batsmen – Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz
Bowlers – Akash Panchal, Jasbir Singh Atwal, Waqar Ashraf, Gulshan Kumar
SPA are the favourites to win the game against Pinatar.