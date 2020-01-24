SPA Vs PPT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 10th match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Pinatar and SPA. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Let us look at the SPA vs PPT Dream11 schedule, preview and other match details.

SPA vs PPT Match Schedule

Venue: Woodbridge Oval in Albir

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. This is the 10th match of the tournament to be played between SPA and Pinatar. Santhosh Rai and Lovejit Singh are the top picks for Pinatar while Jamie Roper and Waqar Ashraf are the players to watch out for SPA.

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Squad details

SPA vs PPT Dream11: PPT Squad

Sukhpal Singh, Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Gopi Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Saqlain Abbas, Jassi Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Rahul Maini, Paul Hennessey, Jasbir Singh Atwal, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, George Wambeek, Gulshan Kumar, Jaspal Kalia Singh.

SPA vs PPT Dream11: SPA Squad

Ian Byrne, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Amjad Hussain, Jamshaid Ahmad, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz, Jack PermanSam Lupson, Hamza Kayani, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown.

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Santhosh Rai

Vice-captain: Jamie Roper

SPA vs PPT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Sukhpal Singh

All-rounders – Jamie Roper, Jassie Jagdeep Singh

Batsmen – Santhosh Rai, Lovejit Singh, Simon Barter, Christian Munoz

Bowlers – Akash Panchal, Jasbir Singh Atwal, Waqar Ashraf, Gulshan Kumar

SPA vs PPT Dream11 prediction

SPA are the favourites to win the game against Pinatar.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.