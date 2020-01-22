England Club Cricketer Jayden Regan Comically Breaks Jaw Post Constantly Sledging Opponent

In a bizarre incident, an English club cricketer dislocated his jaw after taking the concept of ‘sledging’ a bit too seriously. Playing for Hastings Cricket Club, Jayden Regan got into an altercation with the Dromana batsman Jeff Bluhm on January 22. When the batsman was dismissed for 99, Regan celebrated his wicket with such ferocity that he ended up leaving his mouth wide open.

England club cricketer Jayden Regan breaks jaw during wicket celebration

Hastings Cricket Club captain Jayden Regan was earlier engaged in a war of words with the opposition batsman. When Regan claimed the catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion, he decided to give him a fiery send-off. After locking up his own jaw, Jayden Regan was immediately rushed towards the nearest hospital.

According to Jayden Regan himself, he got a bit excited. He said that he felt the need to give a bit more to his celebration which ended up being an agonising moment for him. The cricketer believed that he was shouting “yeah” and “finally” before his jaw dropped.

Jayden Regan also added that he soon returned to action after doctors were able to put his jaw back in place. He said that the pain did not last long thereafter. According to a statement made by him to the reporters, he shook hands with Jeff Bluhm after the match. They wished each other good luck for the rest of the year.

Earlier, Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali too hurt his neck after celebrating a wicket.

