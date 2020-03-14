Ex-Australia Pacer Peter Siddle Reveals Being Caught In Bed With Another Woman By Wife

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle in a candid chat recently has revealed that he was a borderline alcoholic in the early stages of Test career. The fast bowler, who played 67 Tests for Australia, spoke about how he nearly ruined his Test career and the realisation struck him when being a party animal saw his life go into a downslide. Siddle admits that he realised he had to change his ways after his wife caught him in bed with another woman at home.

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle reveals being caught in bed with another woman by wife

In a candid chat with Neroli Meadows on podcast Ordineroli Speaking, Australia pacer Peter Siddle revealed his dark past and how he nearly ruined his career if not for a sobering realisation. Siddle reveals that he was a borderline alcoholic and his now-wife Anna Weatherlake once came home to discover him in his room with someone else. The Australia international reveals that he does not remember much of the incident due to his condition, but remembers begging his wife to stay. Peter Siddle added that he broke down and it was the moment where he realised he had to change his lifestyle.

New episode of #OrdineroliSpeaking out now... @petersiddle403 - 8 years sober.



For the first time, the former Test cricketer reveals the extent of his drinking & why he’ll never drink again.



A raw & brave episode of #OrdineroliSpeaking.https://t.co/HNCvFCeaGC pic.twitter.com/2ZHlLGOd2Q — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 10, 2020

Peter Siddle admits being a borderline alcoholic early in his career

Peter Siddle revealed that he was a borderline alcoholic during the early stages of his career. Siddle said that he was trying to live two lives at once; a party boy and be a cricketer at the same time. The pacer added that on his darkest days he would drink more than 25-30 drinks and admitted he was throwing his career away. Peter Siddle's alcoholic issues were evident during the 2009 Ashes, where he played all five Test matches, picking up 20 wickets at 30.80. Halfway through that series, he was filmed in a physical confrontation with a Leeds local and he narrowly avoided controversy.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Aus vs NZ series called off due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak saw Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI being played behind closed doors. However, the lack of home support made no bearing on the match, as Australia brushed aside the visitors to clinch the first AUS vs NZ ODI. Siddle played a Test for Australia in last year’s Ashes, in which he widely impressed in the first two matches that helped Australia retain the urn in England for the first time since 2001. Siddle announced his retirement from international cricket during last year’s Boxing Day Test after representing Australia in 67 Tests.

