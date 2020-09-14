Sreesanth's 7-year Ban From Cricket Ends But COVID-19 Set To Dampen Much-awaited Comeback

Controversial Indian fast bowler Sreesanth has finally served his ban for allegedly spot-fixing in the IPL and the cricketer is free to get back to cricket from Monday. The Kerala-based fast bowler was originally banned for life by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee, but Sreesanth had repeatedly contested against the ban, which was later reduced to 7 years. Sreesanth had tweetd recenty that feels like a free man as it permits him to get back to the sport, he loves the most. About his future as a player, Sreesanth added that he was aiming to make a comeback into the domestic circuit with his home state of Kerala.

However, with reports of India's domestic cricket schedule likely to be cancelled this year, the pacer's return remains in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Sreesanth is rearing to get back on to the field and due to the domestic cricket in India put to a standstill, the 35-year-old was also contemplating on launching a cricket tournament of his own in Kochi, so that he could get back in action. Sreesanth is optimistic of representing the Kerala side in Ranji Trophy as he aims a comeback into the Indian Test team. The Kerala Cricket Association is allso optimistic of providing Sreesanth with an opportunity, given that he proves his match fitness.

The Sreesanth ban saga

Sreesanth was banned in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal that season while playing for Rajasthan Royals. The two time World Cup winner was acquitted of IPL spot-fixing charges in 2015. Sreesanth’s cricket career took a new turn when the Kerala High Court lifted his life ban in 2017, giving the pacer a chance to get back to the sport. Sreesanth wishes to make a comeback in the Indian Test team and aims to claim 100 Test wickets to his name before he hangs his boots. The Kerala-based fast bowler has in the past also expressed his desire to feature in IPL once again with either the Mumbai Indians or RCB as his preferred franchises.

Sreesanth net worth

According to the cricketer's affadavit while fighting elections on a BJP ticket in 2016, the Sreesanth net worth figure was ₹7.37 crore as of 2016. The Sreesanth net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He also has featured in several movies and reality shows over the years. His house itself is worth ₹5.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The above S Sreesanth net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of S Sreesanth net worth figures.

Image credits: S Sreesanth Instagram