Sreesanth Confirms Intention To Contest In IPL 2021 Auction, Picks Most Desirable Team

Indian pacer S Sreesanth has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is since his international debut in 2005. The speedster has enjoyed his share of success by generating several match-winning performances in a career, which got shortened courtesy of a seven-year ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League 2013 (IPL 2013) spot-fixing scandal. S Sreesanth, whose ban is due to end this September, is now eying to make a comeback in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season and the 37-year-old has already taken to indoor training with several Kerala Under-23 players.

Sreesanth desires to play for either MS Dhoni’s CSK or Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians

During a recent Instagram Live session with CricTracker, Sreesanth said that he is also looking forward to putting up his name in the IPL 2021 auction. When asked about whether he has a desire to play for any specific team, the right-arm fast bowler said that he would play for whatever team he gets picked for. However, Sreesanth later claimed that as a “cricket fan”, he would like to turn up for Mumbai Indians because of their mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

The two-time World Cup-winning cricketer said that he would like to meet Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians and believes he can learn a lot from the legendary cricketer in the dressing room. Sreesanth added that he would also “love to play” for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni and for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) alongside their captain Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, Sreesanth played alongside Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Moreover, MS Dhoni was also the captain of a young Indian side that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sreesanth was one of the bowlers of the tournament for the ‘Men in Blue’ and his spell of 2-12 against Australia in the semifinal turned the tide in India’s favour. His catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq in the final is remembered till date as it helped India win the World T20 2007.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$1.9 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Image credits: Sreesanth Instagram