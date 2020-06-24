Sreesanth Credits Greg Chappell For Making MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Successful

Indian pacer S Sreesanth is currently preparing himself in a bid to be available for selection for Kerala in the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season. His seven-year ban for spot-fixing charges, which was imposed in 2013, will come to an end this September. S Sreesanth has already played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is since his debut in 2005 and he was part of the Indian team which won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and 2011 Cricket World Cup in India. Quite recently, the Kerala-born cricketer talked about former Indian coach Greg Chappell in high regards by saying that the Australian motivated him during his years in the Indian team.

S Sreesanth claims Greg Chappell helped MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

In an interview with CricketAddictor, S. Sreesanth said that he is grateful to Greg Chappell for making him believe that he can win matches for Team India. The 37-year old cricketer also added that the former Indian coach also helped the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina during his coaching tenure. The pacer admitted that due to Greg Chappell’s controversy-filled stint, he was not sure about how many others will agree with him. But S Sreesanth remained adamant of the help that the veteran provided to Indian and CSK cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina received from the former coach.

Yuvraj Singh joins Harbhajan Singh, mock Greg Chappell’s coaching tenure

In May, Greg Chappell revealed while talking to the Playwrite Foundation, that he once asked MS Dhoni to play along the ground during the slog overs of a match. Unlike S Sreesanth’s latest comments for the Australian, cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh mocked Greg Chappell’s remarks on MS Dhoni through Twitter on May 13.

Yuvraj Singh joins Harbhajan Singh to mock Greg Chappell, check tweet

🤣 Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 13, 2020

Greg Chappell’s coaching stint and rift with Sourav Ganguly

Greg Chappell was appointed as India’s coach in May 2005 and remained attached to his role until India’s early exit from the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were part of the Indian team under his tenure. During his two-year stint, Greg Chappell’s working relationship with Sourav Ganguly became a subject of negative public and media commentary.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and S. Sreesanth