Sreesanth Leaves Fan Clean Bowled After He Was Trolled For Sledging Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shantakumaran Sreesanth came up with a quirky reply after a netizen had trolled him for sledging emerging batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal after which he was hit for two sixes and a boundary in the following three deliveries during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash between Mumbai and Kerala on Wednesday.

Sreesanth had a day to forget after he made a big mistake of trying to get under the youngster's skin. The veteran pacer went wicketless by conceding 47 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 11.75.

'Really appreciate': Sreesanth

Calling out the quickie for his behaviour, a cricket fan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote someone must tell Sreesanth that a long run-up & sledging doesn’t make anyone a world-class fast bowler but getting hammered after one gets sledged makes it clear that he is more bluster than a bowler.

Once it came to the Kerala speedster's notice, he handled the situation calmly but gave a savage reply to the troll. Sree thanked the person for the information and then said that he really appreciates the netizen for the effort taken by him to write this.

The 2011 World Cup winner then went on to add that he always gives the very best to every delivery, and that was some great pick up shots by the batsman. Heaping praise on Jaiswal, the 37-year old further added that he is very good and will keep getting better.

Sreesanth concluded by saying that he is proud of the way the elegant opening batsman plays and may God shower blessings on him and his family.

Sreesanth taken to cleaners by Yashasvi Jaiswal

The incident happened during the sixth over of the first innings. The Kerala speedster who was bowling his third over ended up beating Jaiswal with a brilliant delivery that was bowled outside the off-stump as the youngster attempted to deposit him into the stands. Once the batsman was beaten, the senior bowler went to him and sledged him. However, little did Sree know at that point in time what was in store for him.

On the following delivery, the fast bowler bowled on the same line but this time Jaiswal was well prepared as he had taken a stance across the stumps and once the ball pitched outside off stump, he heaved his bat towards the mid-wicket boundary as the ball ended up in the stands. Things did not end there as the young batsman still had a point to prove.

On the next delivery, Sreesanth attempted a bouncer which was pulled away towards the leg-side and was once again deposited in the stands. After having conceded 12 runs from two deliveries, the 2011 World Cup winner tried to deceive the batsman by bowling on his pads but the Mumbai opener was too smart for him as he flicked the ball towards the leg-side boundary and scored four more runs. Thus, tear away fast bowler ended up giving away 16 runs off three deliveries.

