Yashasvi Jaiswal Clobbers Sreesanth For Two Big Sixes After Getting Sledged By Pacer

Wednesday's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash between Mumbai and Kerala saw veteran pacer Shantakumaran Sreesanth and emerging batsman face off against each other in what promised to be an exciting contest between the bat and the ball. However, Sreesanth had a day to forget after he made a big mistake of trying to get under the youngster's skin.

Sreesanth taken to cleaners by Yashasvi Jaiswal

The incident happened during the sixth over of the first innings. The Kerala speedster who was bowling his third over ended up beating Jaiswal with a brilliant delivery that was bowled outside the off-stump as the youngster attempted to deposit him into the stands. Once the batsman was beaten, the senior bowler went to him and sledged him. However, little did Sree know at that point in time what was in store for him.

On the following delivery, the fast bowler bowled on the same line but this time Jaiswal was well prepared as he had taken a stance across the stumps and once the ball pitched outside off stump, he heaved his bat towards the mid-wicket boundary as the ball ended up in the stands. Things did not end there as the young batsman still had a point to prove.

On the next delivery, Sreesanth attempted a bouncer which was pulled away towards the leg-side and was once again deposited in the stands. After having conceded 12 runs from two deliveries, the 2011 World Cup winner tried to deceive the batsman by bowling on his pads but the Mumbai opener was too smart for him as he flicked the ball towards the leg-side boundary and scored four more runs. Thus, tear away fast bowler ended up giving away 16 runs off three deliveries.

Watch the video of Yashasvi Jaiswal dealing with Sreesanth in boundaries.

Kerala come out on top in a high-scoring thriller

Jaiswal scored a quickfire 32-ball 40 at a strike rate of 125 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He was eventually dismissed in the 12th over when he was caught by Salman Nizar off MD Nidheesh while trying to accelerate Mumbai's scoring rate. Sreesanth on the other hand went wicketless by conceding 47 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 11.75.

Coming back to the contest Kerala registered an eight-wicket win over Mumbai in a high-scoring thriller. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. were restricted to 196/7 after Sanju Samson had won the toss and elected to field first.

In reply, Kerala reached the target in the 16th over courtesy of a blistering knock from new batting sensation Mohammad Azharuddeen who remained unbeaten on a 54-ball 137 at a strike rate of close to 254 that included nine fours and 11 sixes.

