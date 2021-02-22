Sreesanth Proves A Point, Registers A Fifer In Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Post IPL Snub

It seems that Shantakumaran Sreesanth has made a strong statement by making the ball talk in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he registered a fifer against Uttar Pradesh just days after being snubbed by the IPL franchises.

Sreesanth registers a five-wicket haul against UP

The veteran pacer made an impact with the ball during the Elite Group C clash at Bengaluru on Monday. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby won the toss and asked UP to have a bat first and at one stage, it appeared as if they would post a mammoth total with openers Abhishek Goswami (54) and Karan Sharma (34) adding 93 runs for the opening stand before the Kerala speedster broke the partnership by accounting for the former.

The 2011 World Cup winner then ran through UP's middle and lower order by picking up the wickets of Akshdeep Nath, skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, and, Shivam Sharma to complete an impressive fifer as Uttar Pradesh were bundled out for 283 with two balls to spare. The senior fast bowler finished with figures of 5/65 from his 9.4 overs at an economy rate of 6.72.

Sreesanth omitted from the list of players in IPL 2021 Auctions

The recently concluded IPL 2021 auction was a highly anticipated event considering the prominent names that were set to feature in it. While quickie S Sreesanth was keen to make a thumping comeback in the Indian Premier League for the first time after eight years, he faced a major setback when his name was omitted from the final list of players.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old fast bowler was not even a part of the mini-auction. A total of 1,114 cricketers, including the Kerala frontline pacer, had initially registered themselves for the auction. However, it was further shortened to 292 after all the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

