Should MS Dhoni Win One More World Cup? Sreesanth Says The Legendary Strumper Deserves To

S Sreesanth has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should win the ICC T20 World 2020 that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year after which the players should carry him on their shoulders.

While speaking to CricketAddictor, Sreesanth went on to say that MS Dhoni should definitely play the T20 World Cup and he genuinely hopes that the IPL happens before the World Cup so that everyone gets to see the legendary cricketer's crazy innings because a lot of people have been talking that he has been silent. However, the veteran pacer backed his former skipper by saying that Dhoni knows what he does.

Talking about the veteran stumper's retirement, the senior fast bowler mentioned that he himself is the right person to take a call on when he needs to hang up his boots. The Kerala speedster then mentioned that as a cricket fan, as he used to see the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, he really wants Dhoni to play and win the World Cup (Referring to India's historic 2011 World Cup win) and then maybe someday the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper can decide when he needs to call it a day just like Tendulkar.

Furthermore, the two-time world champion also added that he wants to see the legendary wicket-keeper batsman walk the field on someone’s shoulder which according to him will happen.

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill, it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

