Jimmy Neesham Responds Comically To Fan Troll On What He Would Look Like As A Woman

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star Jimmy Neesham has time and again entertained fans online with his quirky take on things during the coronavirus New Zealand pandemic. With the Coronavirus New Zealand pandemic ceasing to exist, the all-rounder hasn't shied away and his Twitter expertise is once again on show. The 2019 World Cup finalist voiced his opinion on a photo of him and his New Zealand teammate's female versions going viral on social media.

Coronavirus New Zealand: KXIP star Jimmy Neesham responds to fan troll after his 'female version' goes viral

An edited photo in which the faces in the New Zealand squad are morphed to look like women has gone viral on social media. The edit comes mere days after an Indian version caught the eye of India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Neesham cheekily responded to the picture saying that guys were arguing 'which female version blackcap' they liked. The KXIP all-rounder further said that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would never have his hair like the one in the edited picture, and would rather sport a messy ponytail because he doesn't like too much effort. When one fan online claimed that he found Jimmy Nessham's female version attractive, the KXIP star took a dig at him saying he had enough of Twitter for the day. Another fan compared Jimmy Neesham's female to that of tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, to which the all-rounder said that things could have been a lot worse.

Whelp, that’s enough twitter for today https://t.co/KJXu5EGLfE — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2020

Things I never expected to be all through my mentions... guys arguing about which female version blackcap they want to bone the most.



It’s been a strange day 🤨 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2020

Kane would never have his hair like that. Too much effort. He’d be a messy ponytail kinda girl https://t.co/AZ0R1Mui0R — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2020

Coronavirus New Zealand: KXIP star Jimmy Neesham picks IPL over CPL

During ESPNCricinfo’s ‘25 (fun) questions with Jimmy Neesham,' the New Zealand all-rounder was asked to choose between the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the CPL (Caribbean Premier League). Despite not having a great impact in both the T20 leagues, Jimmy Neesham picked the IPL, where he will play for the KXIP under KL Rahul's captaincy. In the CPL, the New Zealand star featured for the Trinbago Knight Riders, an outfit lead by Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard. The Trinbago outfit also had Jimmy Neesham's former skipper Brendon McCullum as head coach and the 29-year-old believes that the former New Zealand skipper was more intimidating as a captain than as a coach.

(Image Credit: Jimmy Neesham Instagram)