David Warner Wins Hearts After Calling SRH His 'Indian Family' In Nostalgic Tweet

Australian cricketer David Warner is currently enjoying time with family after the cricket season was called off due to coronavirus. The Australian was due to lead the Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad but his wait continues after the tournament was postponed. With no cricket action untill furthur notice, David Warner has been quite active on social media and recently shared his best IPL moment by posting an image on Instagram.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Set To Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Crisis, No Mega Auction Next Year: Report

David Warner favourite moment with Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, in his new Instagram post, turned back the clock and posted an image of Sunrisers Hyderabad team, which won the 2016 title under his captaincy. He captioned the post as one of his favourite moments and called the Sunrisers Hyderabad team his 'Indian family'. Here is what he posted

Also Read: David Warner Nominates Virat Kohli To Shave Off His Head For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

IPL 2020 postponed: David Warner future with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020

David Warner's future with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 remains in question despite his agent previously confirming that the cricketer was planning on participating in the IPL 2020 if the tournament goes forward. The future of the cash-rich league is in serious doubt after recent reports suggested that after the IPL 2020 postponed news, the tournament could well end up being scrapped post the April 15 deadline. Recently, multiple reports have also claimed that the stakeholders are looking at the September-November 2020 window if the tournament is cancelled.

Also Read: David Warner Practises One-handed Catches In Backyard, Watch Video

David Warner nominates Virat Kohli to shave his head

In his fight against coronavirus courtesy the "COV-Head Challenge" in which people shave off their heads to make donations in order to help the National Health Services (NHS) while nominating another friend to do the same, David Warner joined the bandwagon on Tuesday. David Warner nominated his Australian teammates Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Australian golfer Travis Smyth, English journalist Piers Morgan and Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read: David Warner Trolls Opening Partner Aaron Finch For Calling Him 'worst Flight Partner'