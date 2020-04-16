David Warner Plays The Perfect Father Away From IPL As Wife Posts Another Adorable Photo

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been quite active on social media ever since putting himself under self-isolation due to coronavirus. The forced break has given David Warner a chance to spend time with his family. The 33-year-old has also been making funny videos with his daughters and posting it on social media. Recently, the SRH skipper made his TikTok debut alongside Ivy Mae and Indi Rae. All three of them can be seen lip-syncing on a hit song Never Seen The Rain. On Wednesday, David Warner's wife Candice posted a picture of the cricketer sitting with his three daughters.

Also Read: David Warner Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

David Warner's wife Candice posts family picture during coronavirus lockdown

David Warner's wife Candice shared an adorable family picture on Instagram in which David Warner can be seen alongside his three daughters - Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. Here's what Candice Warner captioned the picture as -

IPL 2020 postponed: BCCI confirm future of the tournament

Having postponed the IPL 2020 during the first phase of India lockdown, the BCCI on Thursday confirmed that the IPL 2020 has been shelved until further notice. The decision was largely influenced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the India lockdown until May 3. The IPL 2020 postponed decision was taken after discussions were held with franchises over a conference call on Tuesday. The IPL tournament was earlier scheduled to start on March 29, only to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: SRH All-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' With IPL 2020 Postponement

Also Read: David Warner Set To Lose Whopping ₹25 Crore Across Last 3 Years Without Any IPL Cricket

IPL 2020 postponed: Hyderabad Cricket Association set to lose crores of money

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the IPL 2020 season but will put the Hyderabad Cricket Association in financial trouble. According to a report published by Sportstar, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, who hosts SRH's home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, are set to face a loss of ₹3.5 crore if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled.

Also Read: BCCI Official Clarifies IPL 'shelved For Time Being & Not Indefinitely Postponed': Report