Arjun Tendulkar Registers For IPL Auction, Fans Predict MI Picking Him Up As Utility Buy

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is amongst the 1097 players who have registered for the upcoming IPL 2021 auction, as reported by PTI. The young southpaw made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in January which made him eligible for the IPL auction that is slated to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Gets All Out Mass Support For Putting Nation First

Twitterati react to Arjun Tendulkar listing himself as player in IPL auction

Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past. The 21-year old has also been a part of Mumbai Indians' net sessions. The all-rounder, who will feature for the first time in IPL auction, has enrolled himself at a base price of ₹20 lakh.

Twitter was abuzz after the news of Arjun featuring in IPL 2021 auction was out. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans predicted that Mumbai Indians who are mentored by Sachin Tendulkar will end up buying the youngster. A certain section of fans also got creative and made memes to troll Arjun, calling him a product of 'nepotism' again. Here's how fans reacted to 'Arjun Tendulkar IPL auction' news.

ALSO READ | Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to achieve Test cricket first after Chennai century

So Mumbai will pick up Tendulkar again? Is that a deal behind tweet? #justasking — Michael Barath N (@MichaelBarathN) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar fixed his bid price for Rs 20lakh..😂😂😂 sachin will have to buy him through a mediator to confirm his auction !!!#arjuntendulkar #Sellebrities #SachinTendulkar — BE HONEST (@chunnu3303) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar has also listed his name for the upcoming IPL auction. Mumbai Indians would pick him, gut feeling says. #IPL2021 — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) February 5, 2021

How good has been Arjun Tendulkar? Honestly haven't been watching or keeping tabs on domestic & local cricket. To what ik he's an fast bowling allrounder and has been good at times. Obviously there would be some pressure but expect him get sold to either Mumbai Indians or others! — Yash Prasad (@imYash07) February 5, 2021

Heard Arjun Tendulkar has registered for 2021 IPL auction

Meanwhile Ambani:@AnshumaNot pic.twitter.com/URV2JXO8Ey — AGASTYA (@PrakashNS_) February 5, 2021

Trust me .Arjun tendulkar is going to play for Mumbai indians this season 😂😂. — Rahul (@swiperighttodie) February 4, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar has registered for IPL 2021 auction. #IPLAuction 😺✌️© pic.twitter.com/tdTF0FuvcA — 🥀`x` AB De Villers 17Feb🎂🚬 🌱رافروز🍃 (@Rafroz17) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction,



That's the reason. pic.twitter.com/YDEA8dzKdg — आक थु Newz (@Aak__Thu) February 6, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar has registered for IPL 2021 auction pic.twitter.com/mpdno7TWV4 — ْ (@trippymaymay) February 5, 2021

IPL auction date confirmed by BCCI, to take place on February 18 in Chennai

The BCCI on January 27 confirmed the IPL auction date after much speculation. The IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 (Thursday) in Chennai. Ahead of the auction, all the eight franchises set to feature in the action-packed league had announced their list of retained and released players. Based on the number of players released and retained, the teams will gain a certain amount in their purse allowing them to buy players at the IPL 2021 auction. As many as 139 cricketers were retained while 57 players parted ways with their franchises ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah beats Sachin Tendulkar for incredible all-time Indian record in Tests

Moreover, since the release day, three trades have taken place between the franchises with Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa finding a new home for IPL 2021 season after he was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal. Delhi Capitals also traded all-rounders Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel to RCB in an all-cash deal.

All the franchises will head into the IPL 2021 auction with a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the highest available balance among all franchises as they recently released two of their costliest purchases from the previous edition of the tournament, i.e. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. With a remaining purse of ₹53.20 crore, they have ₹17.30 crore more to spend than second-placed RCB with ₹35.90 crore.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their purses. While KKR retained 17 of their IPL 2020 players, SRH retained 22 cricketers ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps. Here is a look at the remaining purse of all IPL 2021 teams.

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



More details 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar snapped having coffee with friend in Mumbai; see video

SOURCE: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.