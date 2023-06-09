Sri Lanka Announce 15-man Squad For ODI WC Qualifiers, Matheesha Pathirana Makes The Cut

20-year-old pace sensation Matheesha Pathriana has been included in Sri Lanka’s 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. This comes less than a month after the speedster, popularly known as ‘Baby Malinga’ helped the Chennai Super Kings to win their fifth Indian Premier League title. His tally of 19 wickets for CSK fetched him a place in the Sri Lankan national team for their ODI series against Afghanistan.

Having fetched comparisons to the legendary Lasith Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana will now look to help Sri Lanka to take one of the two qualifications places from the tournament. Alongside Pathirana, 29-year-old Dushan Hemantha has also been included in the team despite making just one ODI appearance in his career. However, veteran all-rounder and former skipper Angelo Mathews has failed to grab a spot in the 15-man squad.

When will the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament begin?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament is slated to begin on June 18 in Zimbabwe, months before the 2023 Cricket World Cup begins in India. A total of 10 teams, including the Dasun Shanaka-led Lankan side are competing for the final two spots in the marquee quadrennial tournament. India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and South Africa have already qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Having said that, here’s a look at Sri Lanka’s squad for the World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Check Sri Lanka’s full squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

MS Dhoni’s role behind Matheesha Pathirana’s rise

Pathirana made headlines for getting roped in by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction last year, before he made a mark in IPL 2023. He returned with 19 wickets for the five-time IPL champions, bowling primarily in death overs. His sudden rise in the sport has been widely credit to India’s legendary captain MS Dhoni.