What's More For Team India In 2023: WTC Final, ICC ODI World Cup And A Lot To Play For

The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023 from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023. The biggest event of Test cricket will be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London and Rohit Sharma and Company will hope to end their ten-year-old drought by lifting the WTC 2023 mace.

However, after the IND vs AUS World Test Championship 2023 Final, Team India's cricketing action will not end and there are a lot of competitive series and tournaments lined up against some of the top cricket teams of the world.

After the end of the Indian Premier League 2023 and the World Test Championship Final 2023, the Indian cricket team will be up against West Indies in the month of July, whose fixtures are yet to be announced. The cricketing action will not stop here and after the Carribbean challenge, Team India will play the Asia Cup 2023 in the month of September.

Team India cricket schedule for the remainder of 2023

World Test Championship Final 2023: The Indian team will play Australia in the final of the World Test Championship from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. India tour of West Indies: The Indian team will play West Indies in the month of July and August just after the World Test Championship Final for two Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is. The fixtures of the series are yet to be announced. Asia Cup 2023: Team India will play the Asia Cup from September 2, 2023, and will go on till September 17, 2023. ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: The Indian team will be playing in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in the month of October and November whose fixtures are yet to be announced by the International Cricket Council. Australia tour of India: After touring India in the month of February and March, the Australian side will be back in the subcontinet and will play against Team India in the month of November and December. The fixtures are yet to be announced. India tour of South Africa: The Indian team will tour South Africa for a series of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is whose fixtures are yet to be announced.

Team India's main focus after the WTC 2023 Final will be on the white ball format as they will be playing the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in the month of October and November this year in India and also will hope to bring the World Cup home this year.