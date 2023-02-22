Sri Lanka Great Compares MS Dhoni And Yuvraj Singh; 'He Could Not Absorb The Pressure'

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, two iconic figures in Indian cricket, have shared some of the biggest moments of their international careers. Notably, their performances were instrumental in India's title victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup, with Dhoni as captain and Yuvraj as a key player of the team on both occasions.

Russell Arnold compares Dhoni and Yuvraj

While both players were known for their ability to score crucial runs for the team, former Sri Lankan skipper Russell Arnold has highlighted a key difference between them. According to Arnold, Dhoni's consistent ability to play defensively and aggressively as required made him a superior finisher compared to Yuvraj. Arnold, who himself was regarded as a formidable finisher during his captaincy days, emphasised that Dhoni's skill in this area was what set him apart.

"He could play both roles, there are very few who could do that. Both roles meaning, when he needed to absorb pressure, he could do it. That was my strength but I could hit a boundary now or then but not 15 runs an over consistently. You give me eight to 10 (runs to score in an over), I'll back myself. But Dhoni would back himself with 15 or 20 an over and hit those big sixes consistently," Arnold said in a conversation with former India batter WV Raman.

"To be able to play both roles expertly as he did, he is in a very different league. Not many players who can play both those roles. You get players with flamboyance and come close to him in hitting those boundaries. Like Yuvraj Singh. But Yuvraj could not absorb the pressure when needed and play with his partner the way Dhoni did. Yuvraj had to be the boss to be extravagant and express himself. That is when he was at his best. But Dhoni was at his best at both ends of the line. He could be defensive and absorb pressure and throw those punches as well," said Arnold.

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj have retired from international cricket with the former still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni is likely to play his last season in the IPL this year as he has already crossed the 40-year mark and doesn't look in his best form on the field. Dhoni is expected to take up a coaching job with CSK after his retirement from T20s.

Image: BCCI

