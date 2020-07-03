Sri Lanka Police Fail To Find Evidence In The 2011 World Cup Match-fixing Claims

Sri Lanka Police have failed to find evidence and have dropped a probe into the 2011 World Cup fixing allegations. It had so happened that a fortnight ago, former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has come forward and claimed that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. At the same time, the Men In Blue also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

Sri Lanka Police failed to find evidence: Reports

As per reports, a top Lankan police official has said that they are satisfied with the explanation of a few star cricketers who were interrogated this week over suspicions that have dogged the match for years. They include the likes of former captain Kumar Sangakkara who had led Lanka in the 2011 edition of the showpiece event and Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning player Aravinda de Silva.

The police official has confirmed that the inquiry is now closed as they (the Lankan cricketing icons) had reasonable explanations about the changes that were made to the final squad and that they have found no evidence of any wrongdoing.

'The game was fixed': Mahindananda Aluthgamage

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for a debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

