Sri Lanka Qualify For ICC World Cup 2023, Defeat Zimbabwe By 9 Wickets

ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Sri Lanka have finally broken the shackles and have qualified for the ODI World Cup which is all set to be contested later this year in India. The champions of the 1996 edition of the World Cup, Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 9 wickets and will now have a feeling of respite as they have booked a place for themselves in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

This win would mean Sri Lanka are now certain to finish in the top two places in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. Following the ouster of West Indies from the qualification scenario the Asian giants now made sure they remain on the right path for their World Cup to be hosted by India later this year. The host nation batted first but couldn't really grab the occasions as except for Sean Williams the top order failed to put in an impressive display.

Dilshan Madushanka wrapped up the first three wickets while Maheesh Theekshana recorded four wickets in his kitty including the prized one of Sean Williams. Sikandar Raza looked to be on his way towards a big inning but Dasun Shanaka removed him paving the way for Lankan bowlers to feast on the remaining Zimbabwean batsmen. The African country set up a paltry target of 165 for their opponents. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne went out to bat with positive intent and decided to take on the Zimbabwean bowlers.

They brought up the 100 run partnership in just 19 overs but Richard Ngarava dismissed Karunaratne which came as a consoling prize for the hosts. Kusal Mendis played a crucial 25 run knock while Nissanka brought up his century as the Island nation now have now booked the tickets for the ICC World Cup. Zimbabwe are topping Group A in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers and have a very bright chance to make it to the World Cup finals. Two Qualifying nations will join the eight teams as a total of 10 sides will be fighting for the coveted trophy.