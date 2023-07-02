'Kings Of Cricket' To 'T20 Mercenaries': Decoding West Indies Cricket's Never Ending Woes

Quick links:
West Indies cricket team disappointed after early exit from Cricket World Cup 2023 (Image: AP)
The West Indies cricket team faced a disappointing exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023 after they failed to beat Scotland in the super six stage of the World Cup Qualifiers. The main round of the tournament will be held in India from October 5, 2023. Reigning champions England and New Zealand will take on each other in the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The West Indies cricket team is known for veterans like Sir Vivian Richards, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, and many more but now is having a lean period in international cricket. The team's top players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are not a part of the team and are playing in various T20 leagues all over the world.
The West Indies cricket team last qualified for an ICC event in the year 2021, when they made it to the T20 World Cup held in UAE. The team also missed the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy which was held in England.